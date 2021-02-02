Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.28% Change This Year

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) is 13.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The EAST stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is 2.76% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 8.21% at the moment leaves the stock 2.53% off its SMA200. EAST registered -60.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3780 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3375.

The stock witnessed a 10.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.85%, and is -7.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $15.15M and $15.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.59% and -61.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.40%).

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastside Distilling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $4.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.80% in year-over-year returns.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.78% while institutional investors hold 35.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.10M, and float is at 8.59M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 30.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.73 million shares valued at $0.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the EAST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ARS Investment Partners, LLC with 0.36 million shares valued at $0.41 million to account for 5.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.23 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Penbrook Management, LLC holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST): Who are the competitors?

