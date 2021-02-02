EFC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Now

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) is 1.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $19.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The EFC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.79% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.05, the stock is -1.09% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 19.00% off its SMA200. EFC registered -17.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.37%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $669.88M and $179.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is -19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 364.39% and -21.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ellington Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $29.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.45% while institutional investors hold 67.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.39M, and float is at 40.96M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 63.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.2 million shares valued at $51.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.60% of the EFC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.65 million shares valued at $44.79 million to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.09 million shares representing 4.76% and valued at over $25.57 million, while Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $25.53 million.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.