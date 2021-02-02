Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Volatility At 7.40%, Should You Add A Position?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) is -17.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.55 and a high of $13.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The EIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.33% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 53.95% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.13, the stock is -9.25% and -1.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock -0.47% off its SMA200. EIGR registered -18.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.16.

The stock witnessed a -9.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.81%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.40% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 122.64% and -27.59% from its 52-week high.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $23.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR), with 411.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 75.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.88M, and float is at 27.71M with Short Float at 5.82%. Institutions hold 74.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 683 Capital Management LLC with over 2.62 million shares valued at $21.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the EIGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.25 million shares valued at $18.28 million to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 1.79 million shares representing 5.51% and valued at over $14.58 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $11.33 million.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mayer Eldon C. III, the company’s Ex VP & Chief Commerc. Officer. SEC filings show that Mayer Eldon C. III sold 1,690 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $11.68 per share for a total of $19739.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35810.0 shares.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Glenn Jeffrey S (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $11.42 per share for $57103.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the EIGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Glenn Jeffrey S (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.49 for $57464.0. The insider now directly holds 71,355 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) that is trading 72.23% up over the past 12 months. Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is 64.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.