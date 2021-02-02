Fabrinet (FN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is 4.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.00 and a high of $87.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The FN stock was last observed hovering at around $78.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.22% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -15.4% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.78, the stock is -2.27% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 19.54% off its SMA200. FN registered 28.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.02.

The stock witnessed a 5.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.80%, and is -5.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Fabrinet (FN) has around 11506 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.20 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.59% and -7.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Fabrinet (FN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fabrinet (FN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fabrinet is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $440.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Fabrinet (FN) Top Institutional Holders

324 institutions hold shares in Fabrinet (FN), with 257.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 100.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.82M, and float is at 36.68M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 99.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.29 million shares valued at $333.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the FN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.91 million shares valued at $246.53 million to account for 10.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 3.02 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $190.36 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $124.77 million.

Fabrinet (FN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Fabrinet (FN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grady Seamus, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Grady Seamus sold 6,081 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $70.71 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90711.0 shares.

Fabrinet disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Ng Toh-Seng (EVP, Special Projects) sold a total of 12,617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $64.13 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36746.0 shares of the FN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Ng Toh-Seng (EVP, Special Projects) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $67.86 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 49,363 shares of Fabrinet (FN).

Fabrinet (FN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 13.33% up over the past 12 months. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is 159.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.