First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) is 2.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.01 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The FFWM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.75% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.46, the stock is -2.39% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 27.76% off its SMA200. FFWM registered 24.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.83.

The stock witnessed a 2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.10%, and is -4.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $936.86M and $243.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.88 and Fwd P/E is 9.89. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.43% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Foundation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $64.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in First Foundation Inc. (FFWM), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.45% while institutional investors hold 71.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.63M, and float is at 39.11M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 62.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.86 million shares valued at $37.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.42% of the FFWM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.08 million shares valued at $27.14 million to account for 4.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.9 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $24.79 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $23.36 million.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLER ULRICH E. JR, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that KELLER ULRICH E. JR sold 9,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $18.88 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

First Foundation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that KELLER ULRICH E. JR (Chairman) sold a total of 15,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $18.95 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the FFWM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, ROSENBERG MITCHELL M. (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $19.50 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 54,493 shares of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) that is -0.41% lower over the past 12 months. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) is -28.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.