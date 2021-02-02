Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) stock Surged by 4.83% yesterday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) is 0.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $45.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The FWONA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.3% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.7% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.00, the stock is 3.28% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 11.63% off its SMA200. FWONA registered -14.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.70.

The stock witnessed a -2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.15%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Formula One Group (FWONA) has around 6667 employees, a market worth around $26.09B and $1.18B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.25% and -16.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Formula One Group (FWONA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula One Group (FWONA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $604.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Formula One Group (FWONA) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Formula One Group (FWONA), with 8.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.56% while institutional investors hold 96.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.78M, and float is at 206.00M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 92.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.48 million shares valued at $83.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.61% of the FWONA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ancient Art, L.P. with 2.42 million shares valued at $80.99 million to account for 9.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ which holds 1.4 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $46.84 million, while Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $44.07 million.

Formula One Group (FWONA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 218,861 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $36.17 per share for a total of $7.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.4 million shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 1,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $35.60 per share for $36671.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42712.0 shares of the FWONA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 1,900 shares at an average price of $35.76 for $67947.0. The insider now directly holds 169,559 shares of Formula One Group (FWONA).

Formula One Group (FWONA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is trading -0.71% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.37.