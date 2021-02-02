Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Volatility At 3.84%, Should You Add A Position?

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is 28.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.60 and a high of $103.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROCK stock was last observed hovering at around $89.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.81% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.49% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.22, the stock is 0.67% and 18.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 51.25% off its SMA200. ROCK registered 69.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.13.

The stock witnessed a 28.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.28%, and is -3.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) has around 1932 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.70 and Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.37% and -10.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $282.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Top Institutional Holders

323 institutions hold shares in Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK), with 277.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 102.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.64M, and float is at 32.24M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 101.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.77 million shares valued at $310.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.67% of the ROCK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.93 million shares valued at $190.88 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.07 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $135.1 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $117.41 million.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watorek Jeffrey J., the company’s VP, Treasurer, Secretary. SEC filings show that Watorek Jeffrey J. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $68.70 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6082.0 shares.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Myers Linda Kristine (Director) bought a total of 1,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $63.25 per share for $99618.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1575.0 shares of the ROCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Barberio Mark G (Director) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $37.95 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 2,700 shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK).

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) that is trading 22.83% up over the past 12 months. Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) is 11.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.