Hanger Inc. (HNGR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.29% Upside

Hanger Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) is -2.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.31 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The HNGR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.29% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.61% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.48, the stock is -5.72% and -5.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 12.68% off its SMA200. HNGR registered -12.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.01.

The stock witnessed a -1.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.81%, and is -6.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $841.37M and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.38 and Fwd P/E is 19.98. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.92% and -15.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanger Inc. (HNGR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $261.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in Hanger Inc. (HNGR), with 2.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 102.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.13M, and float is at 36.06M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 97.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.74 million shares valued at $90.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the HNGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.41 million shares valued at $69.73 million to account for 11.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 3.6 million shares representing 9.75% and valued at over $56.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $34.3 million.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Hanger Inc. (HNGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) that is trading 16.31% up over the past 12 months. DaVita Inc. (DVA) is 48.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.82.