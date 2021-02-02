Here are the top Institutional holders of Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) shares

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is -1.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.06 and a high of $34.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The BHE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.32% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.32% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.51, the stock is -3.00% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 19.26% off its SMA200. BHE registered -13.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.85.

The stock witnessed a -1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.56%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $968.41M and $2.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.82. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.55% and -24.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $521.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE), with 571.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 101.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.47M, and float is at 35.91M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 99.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.43 million shares valued at $109.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the BHE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.82 million shares valued at $77.06 million to account for 10.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.01 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $60.6 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $30.17 million.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCreary Jeffrey Stephen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McCreary Jeffrey Stephen bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $20.19 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66580.0 shares.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 28.68% up over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 9.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.63% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.58.