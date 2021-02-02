Here are the top Institutional holders of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.22 and a high of $363.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The FDS stock was last observed hovering at around $302.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.92% off its average median price target of $315.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.04% off the consensus price target high of $351.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -18.73% lower than the price target low of $263.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $312.26, the stock is -3.57% and -5.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.83% off its SMA200. FDS registered 9.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $328.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $335.57.

The stock witnessed a -4.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.65%, and is -1.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) has around 10622 employees, a market worth around $12.11B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.76 and Fwd P/E is 26.36. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.95% and -14.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.73 with sales reaching $391.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Top Institutional Holders

777 institutions hold shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), with 511.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 93.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.01M, and float is at 37.47M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 92.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.57 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.03% of the FDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.74 million shares valued at $1.25 billion to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 2.73 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $913.0 million, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 7.04% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $895.51 million.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZIMMEL JOSEPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZIMMEL JOSEPH sold 1,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $325.88 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1133.0 shares.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that ABRAMS ROBIN ANN (Director) sold a total of 783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $330.72 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3743.0 shares of the FDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Snow Frederick Philip (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $332.87 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 3,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS).

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 42.22% up over the past 12 months. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is 45.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.2% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.