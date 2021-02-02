Here are the top Institutional holders of IDT Corporation (IDT) shares

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is 19.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $15.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.15% off the consensus price target high of $15.22 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 3.15% higher than the price target low of $15.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.74, the stock is 9.51% and 15.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 5.06% at the moment leaves the stock 72.84% off its SMA200. IDT registered 94.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.67.

The stock witnessed a 16.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.33%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

IDT Corporation (IDT) has around 1245 employees, a market worth around $352.91M and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.42. Distance from 52-week low is 206.44% and -1.07% from its 52-week high.

IDT Corporation (IDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDT Corporation (IDT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

IDT Corporation (IDT) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in IDT Corporation (IDT), with 11.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.87% while institutional investors hold 80.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.94M, and float is at 9.62M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 44.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.71 million shares valued at $11.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the IDT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.39 million shares valued at $9.15 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $8.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.54% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $5.57 million.

IDT Corporation (IDT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at IDT Corporation (IDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHEA NADINE, the company’s EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES. SEC filings show that SHEA NADINE sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $13.78 per share for a total of $6888.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4306.0 shares.

IDT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that SILBERMAN MITCH (CAO & Controller) sold a total of 1,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $12.75 per share for $13643.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1919.0 shares of the IDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, MASON JOYCE J (EVP and Corporate Secretary) disposed off 5,100 shares at an average price of $12.33 for $62861.0. The insider now directly holds 16,529 shares of IDT Corporation (IDT).

IDT Corporation (IDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading -23.84% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is 89.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.86% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.