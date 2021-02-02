Here are the top Institutional holders of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is -2.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.84 and a high of $22.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The KREF stock was last observed hovering at around $17.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.50, the stock is -1.57% and -3.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 2.41% off its SMA200. KREF registered -16.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.60.

The stock witnessed a -2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.46%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 19.53 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.85% and -20.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $36.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.00% in year-over-year returns.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), with 761.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 98.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.49M, and float is at 33.49M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 96.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 21.86 million shares valued at $361.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.30% of the KREF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.89 million shares valued at $80.85 million to account for 8.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. which holds 3.5 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $57.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $49.93 million.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,182 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $18.51 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.23 million shares.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Tactical Value SPN-KREF Holdin (10% Owner) sold a total of 17,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $18.51 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the KREF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Tactical Value SPN-KREF Holdin (10% Owner) disposed off 43,791 shares at an average price of $18.54 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 1,251,710 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -23.28% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -39.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.22.