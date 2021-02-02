Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) is -2.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.44 and a high of $19.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.9% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.98, the stock is -9.94% and -6.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 2.93% off its SMA200. GLT registered -4.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.73.

The stock witnessed a -3.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.38%, and is -10.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has around 2557 employees, a market worth around $732.52M and $912.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.75. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.28% and -17.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $229M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in Glatfelter Corporation (GLT), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.32% while institutional investors hold 97.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.37M, and float is at 43.34M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 95.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.53 million shares valued at $89.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the GLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.26 million shares valued at $58.67 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.69 million shares representing 8.32% and valued at over $50.82 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 6.96% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $42.54 million.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Astley Christopher W., the company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Astley Christopher W. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $17.23 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20315.0 shares.