Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC)

MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) is 19.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTBC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.80, the stock is 7.82% and 7.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 20.36% off its SMA200. MTBC registered 119.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.69.

The stock witnessed a 15.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.93%, and is 5.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

MTBC Inc. (MTBC) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $147.96M and $88.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.23% and -19.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

MTBC Inc. (MTBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MTBC Inc. (MTBC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MTBC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $32.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 104.90% in year-over-year returns.

MTBC Inc. (MTBC) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in MTBC Inc. (MTBC), with 5.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.93% while institutional investors hold 39.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.77M, and float is at 7.66M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 23.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is P.A.W. Capital Partners with over 0.6 million shares valued at $5.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.55% of the MTBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.42 million shares valued at $3.75 million to account for 3.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. which holds 0.37 million shares representing 2.80% and valued at over $3.28 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.45% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $1.69 million.

MTBC Inc. (MTBC) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at MTBC Inc. (MTBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chaudhry A Hadi, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Chaudhry A Hadi sold 4,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $10.51 per share for a total of $45550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73416.0 shares.

MTBC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that BUSQUET ANNE (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $9.57 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MTBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, HAQ MAHMUD UL (Executive Chairman) disposed off 64,979 shares at an average price of $9.53 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 4,585,820 shares of MTBC Inc. (MTBC).