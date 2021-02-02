Here is a breakdown of the Hess Midstream LP (HESM) stock performance

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) is 9.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $24.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The HESM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.37% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.50, the stock is 1.62% and 6.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 19.06% off its SMA200. HESM registered -9.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.27.

The stock witnessed a 12.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.88%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $6.14B and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.24 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 277.19% and -12.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $302.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Hess Midstream LP (HESM), with 6.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.97% while institutional investors hold 101.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.00M, and float is at 11.36M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 64.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.63 million shares valued at $39.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.57% of the HESM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 0.86 million shares valued at $12.92 million to account for 4.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. which holds 0.57 million shares representing 3.17% and valued at over $8.62 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $7.81 million.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Hess Midstream LP (HESM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gatling John A., the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Gatling John A. bought 1,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $18.57 per share for a total of $20130.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47253.0 shares.

Hess Midstream LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Stein Jonathan C. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 711 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $11.58 per share for $8233.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18915.0 shares of the HESM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Letwin Stephen J J (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.98 for $69800.0. The insider now directly holds 15,747 shares of Hess Midstream LP (HESM).