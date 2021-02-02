Here is a breakdown of the Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) stock performance

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) is -0.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The RLH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is -0.07% and 20.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 50.81% off its SMA200. RLH registered 24.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1009 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4350.

The stock witnessed a 27.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.89%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.76% over the week and 1.15% over the month.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $87.88M and $67.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.69% and -1.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.00%).

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $10.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -60.30% in year-over-year returns.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.45% while institutional investors hold 73.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.40M, and float is at 23.28M with Short Float at 5.00%. Institutions hold 67.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Coliseum Capital Management, Llc with over 4.33 million shares valued at $9.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.01% of the RLH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC with 3.56 million shares valued at $7.66 million to account for 13.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.58 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $3.4 million, while Price, Michael F. holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $2.69 million.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -15.93% down over the past 12 months. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is 17.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.72% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.