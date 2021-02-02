Here is a breakdown of the S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) stock performance

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) is 5.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.98 and a high of $39.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The STBA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.45% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.74% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.26, the stock is -3.75% and 4.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 16.10% off its SMA200. STBA registered -30.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.23.

The stock witnessed a 7.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.83%, and is -6.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) has around 1201 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $338.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.97 and Fwd P/E is 11.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.65% and -33.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

S&T Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $86.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA), with 996.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.54% while institutional investors hold 63.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.02M, and float is at 38.33M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 62.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.69 million shares valued at $100.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the STBA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.19 million shares valued at $74.1 million to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.81 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $31.96 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $23.4 million.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Palermo Frank J Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Palermo Frank J Jr bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $20.50 per share for a total of $2050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16160.0 shares.

S&T Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $20.38 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17467.0 shares of the STBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Barsz Peter Richard (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $22.19 for $11095.0. The insider now directly holds 4,569 shares of S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA).

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) that is trading -20.54% down over the past 12 months. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) is -31.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.