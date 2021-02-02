HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) picks momentum as shares rise 2.02%

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) is 10.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.44 and a high of $38.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMST stock was last observed hovering at around $36.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.96% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.95% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.46, the stock is 3.42% and 8.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 32.11% off its SMA200. HMST registered 16.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.61.

The stock witnessed a 11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.12%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $811.38M and $252.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.25. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.15% and -2.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HomeStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $88.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in HomeStreet Inc. (HMST), with 711.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 91.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.67M, and float is at 21.08M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 88.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 million shares valued at $85.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.16% of the HMST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.92 million shares valued at $49.47 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 1.92 million shares representing 8.81% and valued at over $49.44 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $37.73 million.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green Jeffrey D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Green Jeffrey D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $33000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3568.0 shares.

HomeStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Green Jeffrey D (Director) bought a total of 1,788 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $33.00 per share for $59004.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2568.0 shares of the HMST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, MICHEL JOHN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $31.05 for $12420.0. The insider now directly holds 400 shares of HomeStreet Inc. (HMST).

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) that is trading -3.59% down over the past 12 months. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) is 22.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.