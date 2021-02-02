Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) picks momentum as shares rise 21.37%

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is 54.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.12 and a high of $54.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOV stock was last observed hovering at around $51.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -87.44% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -87.44% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $50.61, the stock is 35.46% and 35.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 78.68% off its SMA200. HOV registered 98.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.45.

The stock witnessed a 48.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.80%, and is 21.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) has around 1697 employees, a market worth around $278.86M and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 888.48% and -7.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.60% this year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV), with 898.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.62% while institutional investors hold 42.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.22M, and float is at 4.77M with Short Float at 13.15%. Institutions hold 36.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.24 million shares valued at $7.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.30% of the HOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 0.23 million shares valued at $7.57 million to account for 4.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Luxor Capital Group, LP which holds 0.23 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $7.41 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $6.45 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times.