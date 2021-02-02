i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) is -11.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.01 and a high of $37.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The IIIV stock was last observed hovering at around $29.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.48% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.30, the stock is -2.98% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 8.34% off its SMA200. IIIV registered -9.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.13.

The stock witnessed a -12.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.14%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $925.88M and $150.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.71. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.21% and -22.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

i3 Verticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $41.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.30% year-over-year.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV), with 118.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 100.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.79M, and float is at 10.60M with Short Float at 10.71%. Institutions hold 100.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.74 million shares valued at $43.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.69% of the IIIV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Times Square Capital Management, LLC with 1.52 million shares valued at $38.43 million to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geneva Capital Management LLC which holds 1.47 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $37.21 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.01% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $30.39 million.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERTKE ROBERT, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that BERTKE ROBERT sold 3,149 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $32.01 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

i3 Verticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that HARVEY ROBERT BURTON (Director) sold a total of 274,609 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $27.10 per share for $7.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IIIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, WILDS DAVID M (Director) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $27.10 for $10.84 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV).