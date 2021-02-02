ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.16% Change This Year

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) is 9.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $33.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.32, the stock is 3.97% and 34.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 111.82% off its SMA200. IPA registered 556.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 199.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.71.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.28%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.86% over the week and 10.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1321.60% and -51.05% from its 52-week high.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021..

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.78% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.76M, and float is at 14.88M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ingalls & Snyder with over 0.4 million shares valued at $5.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.33% of the IPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC with 21718.0 shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding.