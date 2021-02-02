Is FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) a good stock to buy now?

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) is 52.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAIL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.33 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.87% off the consensus price target high of $2.65 offered by analysts, but current levels are -84.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.68, the stock is 18.19% and 36.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 91.75% off its SMA200. RAIL registered 128.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9116 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1920.

The stock witnessed a 54.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 170.59%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.63% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $55.46M and $92.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.11% and -16.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.30%).

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Analyst Forecasts

FreightCar America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $51.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.26% while institutional investors hold 69.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.43M, and float is at 12.08M with Short Float at 3.97%. Institutions hold 54.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.45 million shares valued at $1.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.93% of the RAIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.45 million shares valued at $1.03 million to account for 2.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can which holds 0.45 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $1.03 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $0.92 million.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meyer James R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Meyer James R bought 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $2.61 per share for a total of $45603.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

FreightCar America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Meyer James R (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $2.81 per share for $14060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RAIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Meyer James R (President and CEO) acquired 22,500 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $44507.0. The insider now directly holds 209,055 shares of FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL).

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading 58.03% up over the past 12 months. Wabtec Corporation (WAB) is 3.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.