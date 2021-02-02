Is Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) a good stock to buy now?

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) is -0.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The UBA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -40.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.02, the stock is -3.51% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 18.95% off its SMA200. UBA registered -38.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.41.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.65%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $562.62M and $126.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.31. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.56% and -41.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $29.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA), with 738.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.90% while institutional investors hold 75.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.65M, and float is at 31.81M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 74.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.37 million shares valued at $40.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the UBA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.0 million shares valued at $36.82 million to account for 13.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.99 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $9.14 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $8.54 million.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Colley Bryan O., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Colley Bryan O. bought 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $80467.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13415.0 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Bannon Kevin j (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $8.60 per share for $51600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45050.0 shares of the UBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Bannon Kevin j (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.11 for $55525.0. The insider now directly holds 39,050 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA).

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -41.26% down over the past 12 months. City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) is -28.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.69.