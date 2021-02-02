Is WPP plc (WPP) a good stock to buy now?

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) is -1.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.18 and a high of $64.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPP stock was last observed hovering at around $51.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $59.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.66% off the consensus price target high of $78.20 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -38.19% lower than the price target low of $38.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.44, the stock is -1.79% and 1.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 24.20% off its SMA200. WPP registered -14.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.36.

The stock witnessed a -1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.95%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

WPP plc (WPP) has around 106786 employees, a market worth around $13.55B and $15.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.78. Distance from 52-week low is 96.62% and -16.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

WPP plc (WPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WPP plc (WPP) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WPP plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.60% this year.

WPP plc (WPP) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in WPP plc (WPP), with institutional investors hold 3.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.52M, and float is at 238.22M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 3.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Macquarie Group Limited with over 0.84 million shares valued at $33.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.34% of the WPP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.83 million shares valued at $32.65 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 0.74 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $28.96 million, while Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $27.58 million.

WPP plc (WPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is 9.34% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.05% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.