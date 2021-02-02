Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX: KLR) is 26.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $16.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The KLR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $16.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.74% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is 11.98% and 28.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 74.13% off its SMA200. KLR registered 48.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 179.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.71.

The stock witnessed a 27.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.53%, and is -9.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $391.75M and $138.73M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 228.42% and -23.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.20%).

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaleyra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $42.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.40% in year-over-year returns.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Kaleyra Inc. (KLR), with 14.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.40% while institutional investors hold 58.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.33M, and float is at 14.84M with Short Float at 6.55%. Institutions hold 29.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 1.62 million shares valued at $12.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.53% of the KLR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC with 1.09 million shares valued at $8.25 million to account for 3.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.94 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $7.1 million, while North Run Capital LP holds 2.22% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $4.93 million.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times.