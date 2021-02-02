Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) turns bullish with gain of 1.61 points

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.93 and a high of $252.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The KNSL stock was last observed hovering at around $187.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $228.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.79% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.01% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $189.17, the stock is -5.09% and -13.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 2.50% off its SMA200. KNSL registered 65.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $204.57.

The stock witnessed a -6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.17%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) has around 275 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $412.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.16 and Fwd P/E is 50.59. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.75% and -25.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $121.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Top Institutional Holders

358 institutions hold shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.67% while institutional investors hold 90.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.40M, and float is at 21.16M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 84.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.11 million shares valued at $591.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.71% of the KNSL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.2 million shares valued at $418.43 million to account for 9.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 1.88 million shares representing 8.29% and valued at over $357.64 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $211.0 million.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RITCHIE JAMES JOSEPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RITCHIE JAMES JOSEPH sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $241.37 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11464.0 shares.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Schnupp Diane D. (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $240.49 per share for $72147.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3564.0 shares of the KNSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, SHARE GREGORY M (Director) disposed off 2,281 shares at an average price of $240.84 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL).

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is trading -6.42% down over the past 12 months. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is -13.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.