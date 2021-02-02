Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) is -36.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.98 and a high of $16.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEXX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.81% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.81% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is -13.68% and -28.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -41.40% off its SMA200. LEXX registered -67.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4192 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4192.

The stock witnessed a -36.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.04%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $23.18M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.49% and -70.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-163.40%).

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.10M, and float is at 4.55M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.