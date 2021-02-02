LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is 15.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $11.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYTS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.85, the stock is 8.48% and 15.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 40.44% off its SMA200. LYTS registered 48.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.45.

The stock witnessed a 16.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.11%, and is -8.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has around 1072 employees, a market worth around $263.29M and $280.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.05 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 294.00% and -12.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSI Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $74.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.89% while institutional investors hold 79.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.52M, and float is at 24.00M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 72.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.19 million shares valued at $14.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the LYTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 2.17 million shares valued at $14.64 million to account for 8.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.03 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $13.72 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $12.79 million.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading 102.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.6.