Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) is 28.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is -1.82% and 8.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 0.11% off its SMA200. MRKR registered -28.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7634 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7023.

The stock witnessed a 22.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.86%, and is -8.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 9.08% over the month.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $83.70M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.91% and -44.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.10%).

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 125.40% year-over-year.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR), with 14.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.88% while institutional investors hold 42.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.57M, and float is at 33.67M with Short Float at 9.97%. Institutions hold 29.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 5.0 million shares valued at $7.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the MRKR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aisling Capital Management LP with 2.0 million shares valued at $3.0 million to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.96 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $2.94 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.03% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $2.19 million.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.