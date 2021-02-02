MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) is 11.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.79 and a high of $13.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNOV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $16.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.44% off the consensus price target high of $21.23 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.85, the stock is 2.84% and 0.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 3.31% off its SMA200. MNOV registered 1.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.76.

The stock witnessed a 13.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.45%, and is -3.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 109.68% and -55.85% from its 52-week high.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediciNova Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in MediciNova Inc. (MNOV), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.72% while institutional investors hold 23.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.64M, and float is at 41.46M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 21.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.84 million shares valued at $14.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.33% of the MNOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.9 million shares valued at $9.95 million to account for 4.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. which holds 1.11 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $5.8 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $4.0 million.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nagao Hideki, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nagao Hideki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $5.78 per share for a total of $5780.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

MediciNova Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Matsuda Kazuko (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.62 per share for $7240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MNOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, IWAKI YUICHI (President and CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $62000.0. The insider now directly holds 780,683 shares of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV).

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.47% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -1.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.2.