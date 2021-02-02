Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) picks momentum as shares rise 2.51%

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) is 8.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.09 and a high of $41.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CASH stock was last observed hovering at around $38.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.11% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.55, the stock is 2.73% and 8.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 64.03% off its SMA200. CASH registered 6.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.12.

The stock witnessed a 9.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.95%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) has around 1015 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $283.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.31 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.14% and -3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.44 with sales reaching $187.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.19% while institutional investors hold 76.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.63M, and float is at 29.82M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 72.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.92 million shares valued at $94.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the CASH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.03 million shares valued at $39.06 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.8 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $34.59 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $33.34 million.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hanson Bradley C, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Hanson Bradley C sold 22,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $38.86 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Meta Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Hanson Bradley C (President & CEO) sold a total of 38,956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $38.59 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the CASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Hanson Bradley C (President & CEO) disposed off 52,571 shares at an average price of $38.95 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 325,839 shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH).

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 5.79% up over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is -9.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.