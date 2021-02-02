Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) is 33.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The MLSS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 9.04% and 30.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 50.19% off its SMA200. MLSS registered 63.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4031 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8506.

The stock witnessed a 36.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.89%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $186.62M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 234.12% and -8.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-236.30%).

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Milestone Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $1.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.20% in year-over-year returns.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), with 20.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.56% while institutional investors hold 17.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.82M, and float is at 43.25M with Short Float at 6.03%. Institutions hold 11.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.61 million shares valued at $3.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.11% of the MLSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.81 million shares valued at $2.51 million to account for 2.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.49 million shares representing 0.77% and valued at over $0.68 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $0.6 million.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Agostino Joseph, the company’s CFO & COO. SEC filings show that D’Agostino Joseph sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $2.45 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Milestone Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that D’Agostino Joseph (CFO & COO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $2.43 per share for $48600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the MLSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, D’Agostino Joseph (CFO & COO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $46000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,003,587 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS).

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 111.22% up over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -3.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.