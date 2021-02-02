Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) is 20.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $44.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The MEG stock was last observed hovering at around $36.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.56% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.32% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.17, the stock is -5.08% and 9.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 28.54% off its SMA200. MEG registered a gain of 70.90% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.92.

The stock witnessed a 18.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.75%, and is -12.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $968.28M and $287.38M in sales. Fwd P/E is 133.23. Distance from 52-week low is 126.51% and -16.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $86.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.30% this year.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG), with 5.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.99% while institutional investors hold 79.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.55M, and float is at 19.21M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 60.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 4.32 million shares valued at $102.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.32% of the MEG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.21 million shares valued at $28.83 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 0.98 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $23.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $18.85 million.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oaktree Holdings, Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Oaktree Holdings, Ltd. sold 4,322,644 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $27.18 per share for a total of $117.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Partners Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,322,644 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $27.81 per share for $120.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Fernandez de Castro Jose Migue (Director) disposed off 54,876 shares at an average price of $26.09 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 143,150 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG).