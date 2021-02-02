New Big Money Means Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) is -2.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.29 and a high of $29.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The HAYN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.9% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.23, the stock is -3.98% and -3.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 8.24% off its SMA200. HAYN registered -13.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.93.

The stock witnessed a -3.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.75%, and is -1.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) has around 1037 employees, a market worth around $294.09M and $380.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.69. Distance from 52-week low is 51.93% and -22.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haynes International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $79.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.30% year-over-year.

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Haynes International Inc. (HAYN), with 311.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.49% while institutional investors hold 97.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.49M, and float is at 12.40M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 95.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.89 million shares valued at $32.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the HAYN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.5 million shares valued at $25.6 million to account for 11.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.03 million shares representing 8.10% and valued at over $17.55 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.24% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $15.69 million.

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Strobel David L, the company’s VP Operations. SEC filings show that Strobel David L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $20.79 per share for a total of $20790.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5784.0 shares.

Haynes International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that SHOR MICHAEL L (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $19.49 per share for $38980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39316.0 shares of the HAYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Gunst Janice (VP-General Counsel & Secretary) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $19.61 for $9805.0. The insider now directly holds 8,667 shares of Haynes International Inc. (HAYN).

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 100.11% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.