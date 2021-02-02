New Big Money Means Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) is 8.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $11.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The LUNA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.48% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -52.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.69, the stock is 2.06% and 9.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 48.86% off its SMA200. LUNA registered 30.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.55.

The stock witnessed a 10.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.99%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $337.38M and $76.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.72 and Fwd P/E is 35.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.56% and -9.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luna Innovations Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $24.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 425.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.50% in year-over-year returns.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.97% while institutional investors hold 51.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.81M, and float is at 28.70M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 47.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 1.97 million shares valued at $11.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.39% of the LUNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.95 million shares valued at $11.64 million to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ACK Asset Management, LLC which holds 1.21 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $7.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $6.96 million.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 13.33% up over the past 12 months. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 38.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.