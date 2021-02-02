New Big Money Means Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) is 9.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $39.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The MATW stock was last observed hovering at around $30.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.52% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.73% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.24, the stock is 3.86% and 9.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 36.26% off its SMA200. MATW registered -13.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.04.

The stock witnessed a 10.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.15%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $1.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.54% and -19.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matthews International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $392.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Top Institutional Holders

225 institutions hold shares in Matthews International Corporation (MATW), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 84.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.33M, and float is at 30.13M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 80.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.98 million shares valued at $111.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.73% of the MATW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.98 million shares valued at $66.73 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.69 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $37.86 million, while Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $26.38 million.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Matthews International Corporation (MATW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARTOLACCI JOSEPH C, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BARTOLACCI JOSEPH C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $29.16 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Matthews International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Brady Edward M JR (Head, Global Business Services) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $19.00 per share for $38000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8920.0 shares of the MATW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Brady Edward M JR (Head, Global Business Services) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $24.00 for $48000.0. The insider now directly holds 6,920 shares of Matthews International Corporation (MATW).

Matthews International Corporation (MATW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading 5.76% up over the past 12 months. Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) is 46.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.