New Big Money Means Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) is 4.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.28 and a high of $71.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTX stock was last observed hovering at around $61.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.07% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.87% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.72, the stock is -1.84% and 2.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 5.01% at the moment leaves the stock 21.93% off its SMA200. MTX registered 19.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.65.

The stock witnessed a 3.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.61%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) has around 3628 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.22 and Fwd P/E is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.24% and -8.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minerals Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $394.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX), with 275.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 100.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.10M, and float is at 33.69M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 99.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.62 million shares valued at $184.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the MTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.03 million shares valued at $154.8 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.72 million shares representing 8.01% and valued at over $139.05 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $114.97 million.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hastings Jonathan J, the company’s Group President. SEC filings show that Hastings Jonathan J sold 5,190 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $62.52 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34975.0 shares.

Minerals Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that JONES ANDREW M (Vice President) sold a total of 3,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $61.93 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8732.0 shares of the MTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MONAGLE DJ III (Group President) disposed off 14,662 shares at an average price of $60.04 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 60,793 shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX).

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 40.31% up over the past 12 months. FMC Corporation (FMC) is 14.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.