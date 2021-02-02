New Big Money Means Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) is -8.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.35 and a high of $59.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHEN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.59% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.91% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.64, the stock is -9.14% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -18.02% off its SMA200. SHEN registered -1.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.20.

The stock witnessed a -7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.72%, and is -10.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has around 1130 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $323.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 136.69 and Fwd P/E is 23.95. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.36% and -33.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $129.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.40% in year-over-year returns.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN), with 2.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.26% while institutional investors hold 59.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.91M, and float is at 47.80M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 56.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.49 million shares valued at $332.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.03% of the SHEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.92 million shares valued at $218.54 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.95 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $86.77 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $71.87 million.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 26 times.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -13.84% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -23.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.67.