PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) is 4.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $23.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.92% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.74% higher than the price target low of $21.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.34, the stock is -3.27% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 25.24% off its SMA200. PGTI registered 37.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.82.

The stock witnessed a 3.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.63%, and is -6.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $835.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.93 and Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.17% and -10.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PGT Innovations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $205.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.60% in year-over-year returns.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.22% while institutional investors hold 101.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.96M, and float is at 56.48M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 96.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.01 million shares valued at $157.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the PGTI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.59 million shares valued at $62.88 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.52 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $61.66 million, while Cooke & Bieler, Inc holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $60.8 million.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hershberger Rodney, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hershberger Rodney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $18.97 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

PGT Innovations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Hershberger Rodney (Director) sold a total of 27,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $8.26 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.42 million shares of the PGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Jackson Jeffrey T (PRESIDENT AND CEO) acquired 3,225 shares at an average price of $9.29 for $29960.0. The insider now directly holds 388,620 shares of PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI).

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is trading 37.92% up over the past 12 months. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is 32.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.