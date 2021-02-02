PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) is 14.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHAS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 51.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is -3.30% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.52% off its SMA200. PHAS registered -22.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9359 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7768.

The stock witnessed a 10.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.10%, and is -10.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $110.09M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.46% and -43.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.20%).

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $130k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -83.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -83.00% in year-over-year returns.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS), with 3.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.18% while institutional investors hold 77.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.24M, and float is at 26.05M with Short Float at 9.16%. Institutions hold 68.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.64 million shares valued at $23.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.62% of the PHAS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.33 million shares valued at $11.69 million to account for 11.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. which holds 1.61 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $5.64 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $4.61 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARRIGAN EDMUND, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARRIGAN EDMUND bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $4.12 per share for a total of $24720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Thorp Clay (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $3.50 per share for $7000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22943.0 shares of the PHAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Thorp Clay (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.67 for $11010.0. The insider now directly holds 20,943 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS).