Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Is Down -18.32% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) is -18.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.63 and a high of $17.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSTX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.13% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.2% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.96, the stock is -3.85% and -11.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -16.35% off its SMA200. PSTX registered a loss of -30.97% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.62.

The stock witnessed a -19.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.20%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.43% and -49.15% from its 52-week high.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.90% this year.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX), with 9.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.14% while institutional investors hold 48.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.97M, and float is at 52.45M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 41.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.27 million shares valued at $82.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the PSTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp with 4.88 million shares valued at $43.28 million to account for 7.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 1.35 million shares representing 2.18% and valued at over $11.98 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $11.1 million.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ostertag Eric, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ostertag Eric sold 4,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $44620.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Murphy Sean (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the PSTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Lloyd Marcea Bland (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX).