Positives for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) as stock gains in recent trading

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is 11.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $50.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARCB stock was last observed hovering at around $46.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.47% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.45% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.72, the stock is 1.19% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 47.04% off its SMA200. ARCB registered 113.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.88.

The stock witnessed a 11.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.33%, and is -4.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $2.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.47 and Fwd P/E is 12.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.44% and -5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcBest Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $800.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), with 520.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.05% while institutional investors hold 93.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.47M, and float is at 24.89M with Short Float at 2.85%. Institutions hold 91.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.77 million shares valued at $117.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.84% of the ARCB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.48 million shares valued at $76.95 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.1 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $65.09 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $41.47 million.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newcity Michael E, the company’s SVP – Chf Innovation Offcr(1). SEC filings show that Newcity Michael E sold 9,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $42.52 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50600.0 shares.

ArcBest Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Johns Michael R (VP – Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $33.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46029.0 shares of the ARCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Ingram James A (COO, Asset-Light Logistics) disposed off 12,673 shares at an average price of $31.35 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 52,700 shares of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) that is 137.17% higher over the past 12 months. FedEx Corporation (FDX) is 65.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.52.