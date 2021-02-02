Positives for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) as stock gains in recent trading

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is 1.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $5.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAAP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.2% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.57% higher than the price target low of $4.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 6.66% and 6.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 47.63% off its SMA200. CAAP registered -21.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8534 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8720.

The stock witnessed a 1.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.26%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has around 6299 employees, a market worth around $649.70M and $905.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.55% and -27.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $106.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -72.00% in year-over-year returns.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP), with 131.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 82.14% while institutional investors hold 30.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.02M, and float is at 28.57M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 5.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Newtyn Management, LLC with over 1.2 million shares valued at $2.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.75% of the CAAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP with 1.05 million shares valued at $2.34 million to account for 0.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich which holds 1.02 million shares representing 0.64% and valued at over $2.28 million, while RWC Asset Management LLP holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $1.71 million.