Positives for Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) as stock gains in recent trading

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is 24.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $21.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The KE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.91, the stock is 10.69% and 19.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 42.91% off its SMA200. KE registered 23.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.33.

The stock witnessed a 25.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.46%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $501.73M and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.12. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.58% and -8.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimball Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $308M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) Top Institutional Holders

174 institutions hold shares in Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.45% while institutional investors hold 64.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.15M, and float is at 24.02M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 61.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.09 million shares valued at $24.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.31% of the KE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.79 million shares valued at $20.71 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.31 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $15.1 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $8.55 million.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VSE Corporation (VSEC) that is trading 10.90% up over the past 12 months. Stantec Inc. (STN) is 22.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.43.