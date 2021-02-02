Positives for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) as stock gains in recent trading

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SALT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.46% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.8% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.77, the stock is -4.33% and -0.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.10% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. SALT registered -54.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.89.

The stock witnessed a 0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.32%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $189.84M and $173.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.73% and -61.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $49.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 463.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.80% in year-over-year returns.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Top Institutional Holders

85 institutions hold shares in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT), with 5.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.03% while institutional investors hold 53.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.72M, and float is at 6.40M with Short Float at 12.41%. Institutions hold 30.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CPMG INC with over 0.91 million shares valued at $12.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the SALT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.45 million shares valued at $6.44 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.35 million shares representing 3.08% and valued at over $4.99 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $4.28 million.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) that is trading 49.23% up over the past 12 months. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is 8.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.61.