Puxin Limited (NEW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) is 13.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.62 and a high of $12.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $77.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.54% off the consensus price target high of $77.98 offered by analysts, but current levels are 91.54% higher than the price target low of $77.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.60, the stock is 5.56% and -2.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -14.08% off its SMA200. NEW registered -14.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.39.

The stock witnessed a -2.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.88%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Puxin Limited (NEW) has around 11732 employees, a market worth around $560.87M and $472.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.92. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.32% and -46.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.70%).

Puxin Limited (NEW) Analyst Forecasts

Puxin Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.50% this year.

Puxin Limited (NEW) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Puxin Limited (NEW), with 256.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 9.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.11M, and float is at 86.78M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 9.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 2.42 million shares valued at $14.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.77% of the NEW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nomura Holdings Inc. with 1.82 million shares valued at $16.18 million to account for 2.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.07 million shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $9.51 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.92% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $7.16 million.