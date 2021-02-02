Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) turns bullish with gain of 0.02 points

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX: RLGT) is 0.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The RLGT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.82, the stock is -3.90% and -2.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 17.78% off its SMA200. RLGT registered 20.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.41.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.79%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) has around 603 employees, a market worth around $297.11M and $830.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.96% and -11.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radiant Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $181.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.90% year-over-year.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT), with 13.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.08% while institutional investors hold 77.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.58M, and float is at 35.70M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 55.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 4.56 million shares valued at $23.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.19% of the RLGT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.92 million shares valued at $15.01 million to account for 5.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.45 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $12.57 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $11.49 million.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldstein Arnold, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Goldstein Arnold sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $5.75 per share for a total of $13800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6978.0 shares.

Radiant Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Goldstein Arnold (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $6.00 per share for $3600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9378.0 shares of the RLGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Goldstein Arnold (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,259 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $7554.0. The insider now directly holds 9,978 shares of Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT).

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is trading 23.89% up over the past 12 months. Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) is 2.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.