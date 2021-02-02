Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) is 9.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $32.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The RVI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $21.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.31% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.22, the stock is 3.89% and 9.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock 28.48% off its SMA200. RVI registered -47.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.64.

The stock witnessed a 7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.16%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -66.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.17% and -50.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Retail Value Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.10% year-over-year.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Retail Value Inc. (RVI), with 3.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.13% while institutional investors hold 83.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.17M, and float is at 17.35M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 68.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 3.06 million shares valued at $38.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the RVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.6 million shares valued at $20.1 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.4 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $17.55 million, while Indaba Capital Management, L.P. holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $16.61 million.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Retail Value Inc. (RVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vesy Christa A, the company’s EVP, CFO and CAO. SEC filings show that Vesy Christa A sold 4,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $14.57 per share for a total of $63023.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210.0 shares.

Retail Value Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Boston Gary N (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $14.63 per share for $14630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12318.0 shares of the RVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Luxor Capital Group, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,118,679 shares at an average price of $14.00 for $15.66 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Retail Value Inc. (RVI).