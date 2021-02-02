Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SWM Stock Is Going Next

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE: SWM) is -4.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $44.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.42% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.42% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.29, the stock is -6.63% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 14.30% off its SMA200. SWM registered 9.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.83.

The stock witnessed a -4.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.27%, and is -4.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.45% and -13.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $250.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM), with 486.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 102.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.91M, and float is at 30.84M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 100.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.43 million shares valued at $134.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.16% of the SWM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.18 million shares valued at $96.69 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooke & Bieler, Inc which holds 2.78 million shares representing 8.89% and valued at over $84.62 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $54.87 million.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ritrievi Kimberly E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ritrievi Kimberly E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Neenah Inc. (NP) that is trading -21.82% down over the past 12 months. Altria Group Inc. (MO) is -14.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.