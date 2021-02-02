Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SCU Stock Is Going Next

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) is 8.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.86 and a high of $28.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCU stock was last observed hovering at around $16.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.27% off the consensus price target high of $29.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.44, the stock is -3.75% and 4.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 22.77% off its SMA200. SCU registered -28.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.61.

The stock witnessed a 7.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.96%, and is -8.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $925.74M and $564.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.24. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.55% and -43.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.11 with sales reaching $398.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU), with 4.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.02% while institutional investors hold 64.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.73M, and float is at 17.64M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 50.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.59 million shares valued at $18.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.05% of the SCU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC with 1.44 million shares valued at $16.85 million to account for 6.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.19 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $14.01 million, while Toscafund Asset Management, LLP holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $10.56 million.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohen Wayne, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Cohen Wayne sold 3,916 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $15.03 per share for a total of $58877.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5218.0 shares.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Levine David Michael (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 15,074 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Levine David Michael (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,868 shares at an average price of $11.91 for $34157.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU).